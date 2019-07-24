San Benito Bene marks eight years

San Benito Bene, 615-B San Benito St. in Hollister, is celebrating its eight-year anniversary on Saturday, July 27 from 11am-2pm.

San Benito Bene, owned by Kathina Szeto, offers a variety of local products such as olive oils, chocolates, pottery, jewelry, soaps and spices.

The shop earned the Retail Business of the Year Award from the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce in 2013, and is a frequent fixture in the Hollister Free Lance’s Best of San Benito awards, among other honors.

Saturday’s event will feature small bites to eat. For information, call (831) 638-1188.



SJB business group holding meeting



The San Juan Bautista Community Business Association will hold its annual meeting on Aug. 21 at 5:30pm at the Welcome Center, 319 Third St.

The meeting, hosted by San Juan Bakery, restaurants and members, will feature food, updates and a drawing.

For information, call (831) 239-1287 or email [email protected]



Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]