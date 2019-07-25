Cars attract kids

Corvettes, ’50s classic Chevys and Fords, Barracudas and other big-fendered, big-engined cars joined Buick, Dodge and Ford cars from the 1920s and ‘30s on San Benito Street in Hollister July 20 in the 33rd Annual Street Festival and Car Show, presented by the Hollister Downtown Association. More than 200 old cars sparkled in the summer sun, and kids of all ages couldn’t get enough of the colors and chrome. The free event also featured two stages of live music, raffle prizes, new car displays, bargains galore from local merchants and restaurants, and the traditional free watermelon.

Related