Rodeo champ is queen

Gavilan College Student Kelsee French of Hollister was crowned Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2019 on July 18. She will represent the California Rodeo Salinas at events throughout the state for the next year.

At Gavilan College, she is a physical education major. In high school the new rodeo queen was active in multiple sports, high school rodeo and the FFA, and she is the reigning Junior All-Around Champion at San Benito County Horseshow and Rodeo. She coaches two high school basketball teams and says she would eventually like to build a place in her community for the disabled to experience horses.