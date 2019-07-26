Police, fire revive man who OD’d

Hollister police and fire responders revived a man who was found not breathing due to a possible drug overdose, according to authorities.

About 12:29pm July 24, Hollister Police Officers Rudy Rodriguez and Staci Esqueda were dispatched to a report of a man not breathing at a residence on the 600 block of Sixth Street. When officers arrived, the man was unconscious and having difficulty breathing, according to police.

As officers were assessing the victim, he stopped breathing completely, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department. The officers recognized the man’s distress as likely resulting from a drug overdose.

The officers gave the man a dose of Narcan, a medication used to deal with suspected opioid overdoses, police said.

The man was not responsive to the first dose of Naran, and the officers began CPR. Personnel from the Hollister Fire Department arrived and administered another dose of Narcan. The firefighters continued CPR until the victim was revived.

The victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, police said.

“The Hollister Police would like to remind everyone of the dangerous opioid epidemic, and how it largely impacts the community,” reads the press release. “Proper disposal of unused medications that could pose a hazard is made available at the Hollister Police Department. Anyone wanting to dispose of any unused medications can drop off the medication in the Hollister Police Department lobby.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.