Hollister says no phones for K-8

After holding a pair of parent meetings regarding middle school cell phone use, Hollister School District leaders will introduce a new “Away for the Day” cell phone policy for the 2019-20 school year.

HSD’s school board approved an updated Board Policy 5131 on July 23, which requires students to turn off their devices and put them away—and out of sight—for the day.

“The cell phone policy change was implemented to address numerous concerns voiced by teachers, parents and school administrators during the 2018-2019 school year,” according to staff.

District staff gave a short presentation related to student cell phone use to parents at two July 22 meetings, one at Ranch San Justo and another at Gabilan Hills. Parents were given the opportunity to review and provide input on a draft cell phone policy for the 2019-2020 school year.

New leaders at Maze

The Hollister School District’s Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Diana Herbst as the new principal at Marguerite Maze Middle School, according to a July 23 announcement.

Joining Herbst in the Maze administration will be Emma Veltri, who was selected as the school’s new assistant principal.

Alum on UCLA honor roll

Baler alumna Marisa Villegas was among more than 300 student athletes to earn a designation on the Spring Directors Honor Roll at UCLA.

Villegas competes with the Bruins women’s track and field team.

A student athlete must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.0 and pass at least 12 quarter units to make the honor roll.