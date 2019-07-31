Fenced-in property

The idea of a white picket fence surrounding a home may have died out after the midcentury, but this Hollister home may have the next best thing.

Located at 830 Los Viboras Road, this five-bedroom, five-bath, 3,743-square-foot home sits on five acres of usable land. The land is surrounded with white vinyl fencing, harkening back to a simpler but revered time in American architecture.

The home was built in 2003 and includes a three-car garage, ash hardwood floors throughout, slab granite counters, and marble floors in the bathrooms and sunroom. A bonus room and bath over the garage are not included in the square footage.

It is listed at $1,395,000 by broker Craig Bolding. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y2slzq9h.