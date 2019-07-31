Police: Sex offender tried to break into home

On July 26, 2019 the Hollister Police Department responded to a report of a man trying to break into a residence.

Derrick Meyer

At about 2:08am, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Calais Drive, according to a press release from the Hollister Police Department. An officer arrived and spoke a resident who said a male had broken his son’s bedroom window and was trying to get inside the residence.

Two more officers arrived and heard glass breaking at a nearby house, according to police. Investigating officers located a man in the backyard of the neighboring house. The man was identified as Derrick Meyer.

Officers attempted to detain Meyer, but he resisted officers and tried to retrieve what appeared to be a straight razor that was tucked into his waistband, police said. Officers were able to detain Meyer after a brief struggle.

Police evaluated Meyer for possibly being under the influence of a controlled substance, reads the press release. Meyer was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, vandalism, failure to register as a sex offender and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

