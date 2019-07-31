Hundreds of superheroes of all ages flew through downtown Hollister July 27 during the Superhero 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run. The first-time event, hosted by Hollister Recreation, began and ended on San Benito Street, looping its way through side streets. The fastest finishers, as well as those with the best costumes, received trophies. The first 400 runners to cross the finish line received a customized medal. Donning a shirt that read “Super Tio!”, Kolton Klaura emerged victorious as the first runner to cross the finish line.
