Local residents react to Gilroy tragedy

As the 41st annual Garlic Festival was in full swing, Christopher Ranch’s executive vice president Ken Christopher told the Hollister Free Lance that this year could potentially change the festival forever.



With bigger-name celebrities than ever before, Christopher’s most pressing concern on the festival’s second day was whether there would be enough parking. Christopher said the festival was “the ultimate unifier in a world where there might be a little bit of turmoil.”



But the festival wouldn’t stay untouched by the turmoil of the outside world: One day later, the festival, founded by Christopher’s father and the City of Gilroy, would be in the eye of the latest storm of senseless gun violence.



On the festival’s closing night a teenage gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle on crowd of people visiting food vendors and enjoying children’s bounce houses. The shooter killed three young people—Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar and Trevor Irby—and wounded 12 others, leaving Gilroy irrevocably changed.



With the city reeling from the tragedy, community leaders and members sought ways to come together.



The hashtag #GilroyStrong—and subsequent black-and-white T-shirts—appeared on social media. The catch phrase was the theme of an emotional outdoor vigil and community rally the evening of July 29, attended by more than 1,000 people.



Hollister scheduled its own vigil for the shooting victims on Aug. 1 at 7pm at the 400 block of San Benito Street. Another vigil was planned for the same day in Gilroy, off of Fifth and Monterey streets. in downtown Gilroy.



Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez shared his thoughts for his Gilroy neighbors and the thousands of San Benito County residents who attended the festival and may have been affected by the tragedy.



He said the festival was also incredibly important to Hollister. “It’s a terrible tragedy—our prayers are with them. We’re there for them whatever they need. Thank god the Gilroy Police Department acted so quickly,” said Velazquez.



Christopher Ranch has been involved in the festival since its inception. Ken Christopher released a statement July 29 on behalf of his family.



“There are no words to properly express the magnitude of this tragedy. What happened was unthinkable, and our family, much like yours, is still trying to come to terms with last night’s events, wrote Christopher. “In the days to come, our emotions will be scattered across the spectrum, ranging from absolute sorrow to understandable anger. In times like this, it is critical that our community stands together to support one another to shoulder the pain that we are all experiencing in this aftermath.



“An event like this is an attempt to tear people apart, but what it will inevitably do is bring us together, as a fellowship, as a community, as a family. Gilroy is love. Gilroy is strong.”