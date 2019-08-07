New home on the pasture

In addition to sizable main first floor, upstairs attic is nearly 3K square feet

Within this five-acre park-like setting lies a newer home.

Located at 557 Ruben Court in Hollister, the 3,309-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath home was built in 2016. The fenced acreage includes a pasture as well as eucalyptus and oak trees that surround a seasonal creek.

The interior has been recently painted. Inside also includes two furnaces and two air-conditioning units.

In addition, the upstairs attic measures in at more than 2,600 square feet, and is plumbed for heating, air conditioning and central vacuum.The home is listed at $1.35 million by Mary Anne Filice Realty. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yytbfuv4.