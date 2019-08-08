New sports complex ready for the Balers

Community groups and organizations are invited to be a part of the grand opening of the San Benito High School stadium, aquatics center and softball field. The high school will celebrate 13 months of work and the completion of the the athletic facilities on Saturday, Aug. 24, 11am-2pm. Alumni and community members have been invited to meet in the new parking lot under the new “Home of the Haybalers” sign, for a tour of the sports complex. For more information, call (831) 637-5831, ext. 132, or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfeTGKrPKMg&feature=youtu.be

