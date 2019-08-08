New sports complex ready for the Balers

Community groups and organizations are invited to be a part of the grand opening of the San Benito High School stadium, aquatics center and softball field. The high school will celebrate 13 months of work and the completion of the the athletic facilities on Saturday, Aug. 24, 11am-2pm. Alumni and community members have been invited to meet in the new parking lot under the new “Home of the Haybalers” sign, for a tour of the sports complex. For more information, call (831) 637-5831, ext. 132, or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfeTGKrPKMg&feature=youtu.be
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
San Benito Magazine
Rescue operation provides healing for horses and people alike
When they found him, Smokey was tied to a tree. All he could do was walk around in a circle. Which he...
Latest news
Home sales will dictate student enrollment numbers
A recent demographic study presented to the Hollister School District and its board of education projects a steady increase in student enrollment...