22-year-old man arrested for animal cruelty

Hollister police arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty after the suspect violently threw a puppy to the ground during a family argument, according to authorities.

About 10:27am Aug. 8, Hollister Police Officer Jon Martinez responded to a home on the 100 block of McCray Street on a call reporting a family disturbance. Shortly after arriving, Martinez learned the argument was about the family’s three-month-old puppy, Buddy, police said.

During the investigation, Martinez found out that suspect Daniel Leon, 22, was arguing with another family member when Leon picked up the dog and threw it to the ground, according to police. The dog’s left side was injured.

Hollister Animal Control assessed the dog’s condition and confirmed the pet’s leg had been seriously injured, according to police. Authorities rushed Buddy to a veterinarian’s office for further treatment.

Leon was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, police said.

Buddy was thoroughly examined and x-rayed. Tests revealed the puppy had no broken bones, but he had extensive soft tissue damage to his hind end and left side of his body, according to police.

Buddy stayed at the vet’s office overnight and was released to animal care services. He is currently on pain medication and bed rest, and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Officer Martinez. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.