Fatal accident at 25 and Ridgemark

A 73-year-old Hollister man died in a Saturday afternoon traffic accident on Highway 25, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol received a call reporting an accident near the highway’s intersection with South Ridgemark Drive about 2:29pm Aug. 10, according to police.

Officers determined that a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Floyd Custodia, 73, had been traveling eastbound on South Ridgemark Drive when he came to a stop at the stop sign with Highway 25 in unincorporated San Benito County. A 2015 Dodge Ram, driven by a 45-year-old Paicenes man, was traveling south on Highway 25 when Custodia drove into the intersection.

As Custodia drove across the southbound lanes of traffic, he proceeded “directly into the path of” the Dodge, causing the front of the pickup to collide with the left side of the Volkswagen, reads a CHP press release.

Custodia was transported to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to injuries suffered in the collision, police said.