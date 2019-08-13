Tacos, chavelas and more

The Monterey Bay Taco and Chavela Festival is shifting to Tres Pinos after a successful debut in Watsonville in 2018.

The festival, presented by KDUB999.com, will take place at Bolado Park, 9000 Airline Highway, Aug. 18, noon-7 p.m.

KDUB Program Director Joel Mijares Jr. said the all-ages festival will feature more than 15 food vendors from across the Bay Area, many of which will be dishing out tacos. Chavela vendors will be serving up their drinks, which Mijares likens to a “Mexican Bloody Mary.” Chavelas are typically made with tomato juice mixed with beer and seasoned with hot sauce.

Freestyle performer Connie, known for her ’80s hits “Funky Little Beat” and “Rock Me,” will be headline a musical lineup that includes official WAR tribute band Cisco Kid, the Backyard Blues Band, Impacto 5 and others.

New this year at the festival is a car show. Mijares said entries are still being accepted, and awards will be handed out by decade near the conclusion of the festival. A kids area and other activities round out the event.

Last year’s event in Watsonville, which drew an estimated crowd of 1,000, attracted people from throughout the state, according to Mijares. The Bolado Park event is not only getting locals excited, but it’s garnering interest from many others, he added.

“It seems like Hollister is getting really excited for this event,” Mijares said. “This is really catching their attention and getting a lot of good feedback from locals and from outside people. I’ve been getting calls from everywhere.”

For information and to sign up for the car show, call (831) 722-1122. Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. To purchase tickets, visit montereybaytacofestival.com.

The festival is not the only event the Watsonville-based radio station is bringing to Bolado Park.

KDUB is presenting bull riding, horse races and a concert at the park on Aug. 25, noon-10pm.

The event will include a dancing horse competition, food vendors and a kids zone. Live music will be performed on stage every hour, with Banda La Costena headlining.

Mijares said retail vendors are still being sought for the event. For information, call (831) 722-1122.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 at the gate. Kids 10 and under are free. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yxtbglby.