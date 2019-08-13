Two arrested on suspicion of gun possession

During a traffic stop Aug. 2, Hollister Police arrested two men on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm.

About 10:37pm, Hollister Police Officer Evan Umstead was on patrol in the area of San Benito Street and Fourth Street when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to authorities. Umstead contacted the driver, Jorge Ivan Jaramillo Regalado, 29, of Salinas, and his passenger Daniel Cortez Arango, 30, of Hollister.

Umstead learned Regalado was on probation for drugs and firearms violations, police said. The officer also recognized Regalado from a previous arrest in Hollister, for possession of firearms.

As Umstead was conducting an investigation, he found a loaded handgun in the vehicle, accessible to both the driver and passenger, police said. Also found in the vehicle was extra ammunition. Furthermore, the officer found drug paraphernalia on Regalado.

Regalado was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with a prior felony conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon while not being the owner, a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Arango was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Umstead at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.