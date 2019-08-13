Weapons standoff ends peaceably

After a standoff at a Hollister residence, police arrested three people on suspicion of firearms, drugs and child endangerment violations Friday morning, according to authorities.

About 7am Aug. 9, officers from multiple jurisdictions, coordinated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, served a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of Apple Court. Officers with the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, Monterey County SWAT, the Justice Bureau of Firearms, U.S. Marshals, California Highway Patrol and the Hollister Police Department participated in the search. The police activity included setting a perimeter around the home and keeping bystanders away from the area.

UNET had acquired the search warrant for the Apple Court residence and for a man named Simon Lawerence Escobedo Torres, 36, according to police. Torres was wanted for outstanding felony state warrants and a federal warrant.

Shortly after officers arrived outside the home, Joe Angel Rojas, 39, and Ashley Davila, 30, left the residence. Four young children also exited, according to police.

Torres allegedly started to exit a rear door of the home, but returned inside when he saw officers, according to authorities. After several minutes and repeated callings for Torres to come outside, officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to force Torres to surrender.

Torres eventually exited the residence and was taken into police custody without further resistance, according to authorities.

A search of the residence found three handguns, one short-barreled semiautomatic rifle, ammunition and a controlled substance, police said.

Torres was arrested and booked on suspicion of weapons and drug-related charges, according to police. Rojas was booked on suspicion of weapons charges and child endangerment. Davila was booked on suspicion of child endangerment.

Anyone with information about this case can call UNET or the anonymous tip line at WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.