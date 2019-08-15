Firefighters plan controlled burn

Firefighters plan to conduct another prescribed burn Monday in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas.

The purpose of the 155-acre Monterey County burn is to reduce hazardous fire fuels by removing brush and downed wooded debris, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection news release.

Smoke will be visible from the Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties, including Salinas.

The burn also provides firefighters hands-on training in fire suppression while working in a controlled environment, Cal Fire officials said.

Weather conditions will be monitored and the burn will be postponed if conditions aren’t favorable.

Firefighters will also work with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office and the Monterey Bay Air Resources District.

Monday’s burn is a continuation of a controlled burn on July 29, officials said. The previous burn was set to clear more than 360 acres.