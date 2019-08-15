First day challenges for Aromas-San Juan schools

Gas leak closes Aromas School, power outage affects San Juan School

By Erik Chalhoub -
The first day of school at the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District on Aug. 15 didn’t quite go as planned.

A gas leak at Aromas School forced the school to send all students home for the day. According to Janet Watson of the Superintendent’s Office, Pacific Gas & Electric is on site to address the issue.

San Juan School was without power for the day after a truck crashed into a power pole near the school sometime during the night, Watson said. According to PG&E, the power was expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

Watson said classes would continue throughout the morning.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but truly appreciate your patience and cooperation,” she wrote in an alert to parents.

