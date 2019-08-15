Custom-built luxury estate

Seven-car garage and metal shop building are part of the property

This luxury estate in San Benito County was custom built in 2008.

Located at 9025 Ludis Lane in Hollister, the home has five bedrooms and seven baths. The bedrooms include two luxury master suites and a guest suite with a separate entrance. All of the bedrooms have full bathrooms, with two additional half-bathrooms.

A chef-designed kitchen incorporates two islands, a built-in Sub Zero refrigerator, professional series appliances and walk-in pantry.

Outside, there is an in-ground pool with waterfall and spa, as well as a new front landscape, walnut orchard and a metal shop building. A seven-car garage is attached to the residence.It is listed at $1.7 million by Intero Real Estate Services. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y2rtbnja.