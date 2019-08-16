Two rodeo queens

Thousands of people descended on a Ferguson Road ranch Aug. 7-11 to check out barrel racing, bull riding, bucking broncos and other Western-themed activities during the second annual Gilroy Rodeo.

The rodeo made its debut in 2018, more than 60 years after Gilroy’s last major rodeo event.

On Aug. 10, as part of the rodeo’s Kick’n Cancer event, attendees raised $2,117.52 for the Angel Warriors Foundation and Garlic Festival shooting victims’ relief fund.

Avrie Hubbell of Hollister was crowned Miss Gilroy Rodeo 2020, taking the mantle from Hollister native Corissa King, who was rodeo queen for the past year.