Local business manager beaten

Hollister police last week arrested a man who allegedly entered a local business, battered several employees and attempted to steal items.

About 6:05am Aug. 11, Hollister police received a call from a business located on the 700 block of Sally Street. Callers said a man had broken into the business and battered an employee, according to a press release. The man was seen running away before officers arrived.

The business’s manager told arriving officers that he noted the lights were on and several interior doors were open, police said. The manager didn’t think much of it until he saw the suspect, later identified as Angel Aguero, 47, walking through the business. Aguero is known to police as a local transient.

Angel Aguero

The manager asked Aguero what he was doing, according to the Hollister Police release. Aguero repeatedly said he was the owner of the business. Aguero then began to fight with manager. Another employee came to manager’s aid and Aguero ran away.

Officers learned that Aguero had taken items from the business’s break room and was trying to take some equipment, police said.

Officers found Aguero a short time later, according to police. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary and battery.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.