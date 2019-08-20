San Benito High is hiring

San Benito High School is hiring. Visit www.edjoin.org and search “San Benito High School” for more details and to apply for the following positions:

  • American Sign Language teacher for the 2019-20 school year
  • Anticipated Spanish teacher for the 2019-20 school year
  • Speech and language therapist for the 2019-20 school year
  • Head coach of girls’ cross country 
  • Head girls track coach for the spring 2020 season
  • Head coach of the JV boys water polo team for the Fall 2019 season
  • Head JV field hockey coach for the fall 2019 season
  • Head JV girls’ water polo coach for the fall 2019 season
  • Anticipated food service assistant (four hours daily)
  • Bus driver/mechanic (eight-hour position)
  • Campus supervisor (five hours daily)
  • Custodian (8 hour position)
  • Food service assistant (five hours daily)
  • School library assistant (five hours daily)
