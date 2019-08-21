School days begin

The approximately 5,500 preK-8 students in the Hollister School District began new grades in new classrooms with new teachers this week. The district says it believes:

“Every student, every day, by name, by need will succeed; in embracing the uniqueness of every child; partnerships among all stakeholders must be valued and respected; in community advocacy for the whole child; that each student is everyone’s responsibility, and that things that are measured get done.”

Approximately 40 percent of Hollister district students are English Learners. The district includes five K-5 elementary schools, one K-8 school, two middle schools, a K-6 Dual Language Academy and a 4-8 Accelerated Achievement Academy. The Hollister Dual Language Academy and the Accelerated Achievement Academy are California Distinguished Schools.