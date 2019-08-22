Taco festival a hit in Tres Pinos

Hundreds of people poured into Bolado Park during the second annual Monterey Bay Taco and Chavela Festival on Aug. 18.

The festival, presented by KDUB999.com, made its debut in Tres Pinos after it was inaugurated in Watsonville in 2018.

In addition to a variety of different taco booths, vendors were also mixing up chavelas, which are typically made with tomato juice mixed with beer and seasoned with hot sauce.

Live music, a car show, a pinup contest and more rounded out the event.

Soles de Mexico performs during the Taco and Chavela Festival. Photo: Robert Eliason

Pinup contest contestants included Naomi M (from left), Jessica Martinez, Audrey Sanchez, Cupcake Calamity and Claudia Arnold. Photo: Robert Eliason

The festival is not the only event the Watsonville-based radio station is bringing to Bolado Park.

KDUB is presenting bull riding, horse races and a concert at the park on Aug. 25, noon-10pm.

The event will include a dancing horse competition, food vendors and a kids zone. Live music will be performed on stage every hour, with Banda La Costena headlining.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 at the gate. Kids 10 and under are free. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yxtbglby.