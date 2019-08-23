18-year-old arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering

Hollister police arrested a young man on suspicion of vehicle tampering after he was seen trying to enter parked vehicles in a local neighborhood, according to authorities.

About 10:49pm Aug. 20, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of McCarthy Street near McCarthy Park on a report of a male who was seen checking car doors, according to Hollister police. Before officers arrived, the caller said he heard a nearby car door slam shut.

James Infante

Officers arrived and began to search the area. Upon seeing a garbage bag full of recyclable items leaned up against a van, police stopped to investigate, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

The officers looked into the van and saw a person hiding inside, police said. The person was identified as James Infante, 18, of Hollister. Infante told officers the vehicle belonged to a family member who lived nearby. The officers determined Infante was not telling them the truth.

Police searched Infante and found several tools commonly used for burglary, and particularly vehicle burglary, police said. Infante was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, prowling and tampering with a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case can call Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.