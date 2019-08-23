SJB council member to appear in court

San Juan Bautista City Councilmember Dan DeVries, who is accused of domestic violence in relation to an incident earlier this year, was to appear in at the San Benito County Courthouse Aug. 29.

DeVries, 54, was arrested the night of May 24 when a woman called 911 to report that DeVries had assaulted her, according to police. The incident allegedly happened at a residence on the 400 block of Fifth Street in San Juan Bautista.

Dan DeVries

Deputies arrested DeVries on suspicion of domestic violence. He was released on $50,000 bail the same evening, according to authorities.

On June 21, San Benito County District Attorney Candice charged DeVries with battery of a non-cohabiting spouse, assault by any means creating great injury and violation of a court order.

One of the charges against DeVries is related to his alleged violation of an emergency protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, according to court records. He allegedly contacted the woman who accused him on May 25.

Authorities have not released details about any injuries the victim might have suffered in the May 24 incident.