Thousands of people poured into Aromas Aug. 25 for the annual Aromas Day, a festival filled with music, food, yard sales, carnival rides and more. Carpenteria Road and surrounding streets were home to a variety of vendors and nonprofit groups.

Residents also took advantage of the crowds to hold yard sales in front of their homes.

Gold Soul were among the performers at Aromas Day. Photo: Robert Eliason

The Agricultural History Project drove vintage tractors on Carpenteria Road during the Aromas Day Parade. Photo: Robert Eliason

Regina and George Nava of Hollister take a break. Photo: Robert Eliason