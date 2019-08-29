Decision on pot grows delayed

The Hollister Planning Commission on Aug. 22 postponed its decision on two large cannabis growing operations at the request of the applicants.

Felipe Nine, LLC is seeking approval to construct 220,000 square feet of greenhouses for a cannabis cultivation facility on 773 San Felipe Road. Just a few hundred feet down the road, Wright Thirteen, LLC has proposed 340,000 square feet of greenhouses for another cultivation facility near the intersection of San Felipe and Wright roads.

Geary Coats, representing both companies, said there are still conditions of approval that need to be worked out with the city.

The commission voted to postpone its decision to Sept. 12.

La Sabrosa opens downtown

La Sabrosa Fine Mexican Cuisine recently opened at 512 San Benito St. in downtown Hollister.

The restaurant, owned by Maria and Phil Hernandiz, features recipes from Sinaloa, Mexico. The brunch menu includes organic chilaquiles, nopales con huevos, chorizo con huevos and more, with a dinner menu featuring staples such as enchiladas and flautas.

La Sabrosa is open daily. For information, visit lasabrosamexican.com or call (831) 313-0956.

Restaurants, wineries support non-profit

More than 50 local restaurants and wineries will participate in Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center’s 63rd annual Wine and Food Tasting, 4-7pm, Sept. 7 at Paicines Ranch, 13388 Airline Highway.

Kinship Center is a non-profit agency that supports permanent families for children through adoption, relative caregiving or other guardianship. The Gabilan Chapter is a volunteer auxiliary group based in San Benito County that provides support for the non-profit’s services in the county.

Tickets to the tasting event are $70, with all proceeds benefiting the Kinship Center. For information, visit gabilankinship.org.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]