New assistant principals named

San Benito High School welcomes two new assistant principals for the 2019-20 school year, both of whom bring many years of educational experience and a passion for helping students succeed.

Baler alumna and 14-year San Benito High School teaching veteran Laurie Chavez moves into the role of assistant principal for safety and discipline, while Deborah Armstrong, who has taught math at SBHS and was a teacher of the year in the Hollister School District, assumes the new role of assistant principal for multi-tiered support system.

Chavez, who will lead the team in charge of safety and discipline on campus, said she is “looking forward to working with students in making the right choices on an off campus.” Chavez has served in many roles at the high school during her tenure, including teaching special education, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and physical education classes, coordinating the AVID program, being a support provider and mentor for new teachers, coordinating Senior Parents Night and graduation, being a club advisor, and serving as head coach for the Baler track and field program.

“One of my most favorite roles and the one I will really miss is graduation coordinator,” Chavez said. “I love working with the parents to create the culminating celebration for their students.”

“I am a Baler!” said Chavez, who graduated from Chico State University and earned a masters’ degree in education and another in administration and supervision. “I have always been excited to give back to my community and the school that has helped guide me to where I am today. I love working with the staff and creating relationships where we all take pride in what we do on campus.”

Chavez and her husband, Cuco, also a Baler alumnus, have four children. “They will soon be Balers and I want to ensure them that this is the school that will give them a head start to a successful future.”

Armstrong, who is assuming the new role of assistant principal, earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s in business administration from Santa Clara University.