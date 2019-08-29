Strike up the band

Friday is the season opener for the Balers football team at its new stadium: 7:30pm kickoff for the game against Santa Teresa High School of San Jose. The San Benito High School marching band led the way in an Aug. 24 celebration and open house for the new sports complex in Hollister. Community groups, athletic teams, parents and school organizations attended the official grand opening of the state-of-the-art San Benito High School stadium, aquatics center and softball field, and toured the entire complex, which was completed after 13 months of construction. The athletic parking lot features a new “Home of the Haybalers” sign.

