Tiffany Ford sold

Tiffany Motor Company, the oldest Ford dealership in the state and one of the most well-entrenched institutions in Hollister, is changing hands after 109 years and four generations of family ownership.

The dealership is not only being passed to another family, but its new owners are not far away. Greenwood Chevrolet, located across the street from Tiffany along San Felipe Road, purchased the historic dealership and will rename it Greenwood Ford.

On Tiffany Ford’s website, the dealership said its Labor Day weekend sales are being combined with its “farewell sell.”

“After 109 years, the Tiffany family is selling the business,” the message read. “Thank you to our many, many customers over the years.”

The dealership was founded by E.W. Tiffany in 1910. He had come to Hollister several years earlier, and after purchasing a Model T from the Ford dealership in San Francisco, Tiffany made a deal to sell cars in Hollister.

It was initially just a side project to complement his full time job in the real estate business, but soon the dealership was the main source of E.W.’s income, and he started to focus on automobiles exclusively.

E.W.’s sons, F. Gile and Preston, joined the dealership in the 1920s. Gile’s son Charles followed suit in 1956.

Bob, the fourth generation, joined the dealership in 1987, and worked with his father Charles for 10 years.

Marty and Michael Greenwood opened Greenwood Chevrolet in January 2001. The brothers then acquired the local Buick and GMC franchise in 2005, and combined all three lines at one location.

This article will be updated.