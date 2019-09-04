Private country home

This Hollister home is the epitome of country living.

Located at 710 Los Viboras Road, the 3,328-square-foot home features six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The five-acre property includes a horse facility with arena, and the perimeter is plumbed with irrigation, making it available to tap into from anywhere on the property. A detached four-car garage includes a game room above.

Inside, the home, built in 2004, recently received new hickory wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.

The home is listed at $1,444,000 by Intero Real Estate Services. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y5lhooaw.