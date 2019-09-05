Police arrest two for possession of a firearm and drugs

The Hollister Police Department arrested two men for possession of a firearm and drugs after a traffic stop Aug. 24.



On Saturday, Aug. 24, at about 10:49pm , Officer Pedro Torres was on patrol in the area of Highway 25 when he made a car stop on a vehicle. Torres questioned the driver, Daniel Zavala Lopez,33, and his passenger, Joshua Ray Gutierrez, 24, of Hollister.



Torres discovered Daniel was on parole, and was able to conduct a search of the vehicle pursuant to Daniel’s parole terms.



As Torres was conducting his investigation, he discovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle, accessible to both the driver and passenger, police said in a statement. The gun was loaded. Drugs (suspected methamphetamine) were found on Gutierrez as he was being booked into the San Benito County Jail.



Lopez was arrested and booked on the charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm while not being the registered owner and violation of parole.



Gutierrez was arrested and booked on the charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a firearm while not being the registered owner, possession of a controlled substance while armed and bringing a controlled substance into jail.



Anyone with information regarding these investigations is requested to contact Officer Pedro Torres at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.