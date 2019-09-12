Gavilan marks 100 years

Hundreds of Gavilan College students, faculty and supporters, past and present, gathered at the college’s Gilroy campus Sept. 7 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Guests of the sold-out gala took a nostalgic stroll down Sycamore Lane, where stations were themed to each decade featuring food, wine, music and more. The gala kicked off a year of events that will be themed to Gavilan’s centennial celebration.

