San Benito dissect 3-D image

High school students in Hollister are dissecting cadavers electronically, thanks to new 3-D technology.

San Benito High School athletic trainer and sports medicine teacher Danielle Cote has added a high-tech, virtual dissection table to her classroom to enhance students’ understanding of human anatomy as they learn about injury and illness prevention and care.

The Anatomage Table is a virtual dissection table loaded with four 3-D interactive cadavers and thousands of case studies.

“This table will give students a better understanding of where structures are in their body because they are learning on a real human body versus looking at a text book or a coloring worksheet,” Cote said.

Students are currently working on a First Aid, CPR and AED certification for which they will complete a vital signs lab on the table to learn about the heart and lung anatomy as well as case studies related to heart and lung pathologies.

“The students will also take quizzes and play a ‘Jeopardy’-style game on the table to help them study and prepare for exams in this class and for a sports medicine competition in the spring,” Cote said.

SBHS anatomy teacher Dr. Katherine Foster plans to have her anatomy and physiology students use the table as well.

“This table was created to teach medical students, so I feel very fortunate to have this device in my classroom at a high school,” Cote said. “I hope the Anatomage Table will inspire more students to pursue a career in the medical field.”

