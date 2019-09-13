Shaffer named director of downtown association

Corey Shaffer is the new executive director of the Hollister Downtown Association.

Shaffer, who has held positions with a variety of companies in the financial and recreational industries, handled promotions, business development and social media in her current role with the association which included managing the Hollister Downtown Certified Farmers Market.

“Corey has not skipped a beat with the recent transition, and we are proud of her accomplishments this past year in her previous role,” Cheri Schmidt, president of the association’s board of directors, wrote in a letter to members. “We believe that she has become a positive instrument for change and good relations within the business community.”

Shaffer replaces Jeana Arnold, who left for a position with PG&E.

Shaffer grew up in Morgan Hill where she met and married her high school sweetheart 29 years ago and eventually settled in Hollister in 1992.

“I am thrilled to be downtown and love this community,” she said.



[subhed] Land Trust protects 27 acres at Phil Foster Ranch



San Benito Agricultural Land Trust recently announced the permanent protection of 27 acres of Phil Foster Ranch, also known as Pinnacle Organically Grown, in San Benito County’s fertile San Benito Valley.

The agricultural conservation easement was purchased by the Land Trust with mitigation funds originating from two housing development projects in Hollister.

Phil and Katherine Foster have been farming organically for 30 years. They produce about 60 different crops on 295 acres across two ranches, one in San Juan Bautista and the other in Hollister. They market their crops, including vegetables, fruits, nuts and apple juice, at the farm on Saturdays, farmers markets throughout the Central Coast, retail stores throughout Santa Cruz County and through several regional wholesalers.



[subhed] Chamber meet Sept. 23



The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly small business group meeting Sept. 23 from 8-9am at its office, 243 Sixth St. in Hollister.

Open to all Chamber members, the meeting is geared toward those who would like to meet for a round table discussion to share marketing ideas, how Chamber members can partner together, how city and county decisions will change your business, and more.

For information, visit www.sanbenitocountychamber.com.



