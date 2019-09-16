Police: Drunk man with gun arrested

A man carrying a firearm was arrested after he tried to fight with customers of a Hollister convenience store, police said.

About 10:57pm Sept. 11, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to the Quik Stop store, 10 San Felipe Road, on reports that an intoxicated subject was trying to pick a fight with patrons, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

As officers were responding, a witness told authorities that the intoxicated man had concealed a firearm in his waistband, according to police.

The first officer arrived and contacted the suspect, Robert Reames of Galt, police said. “The officer took quick action and stopped Reames from any further threatening behavior,” reads the press release.

Robert Reames

The officer found a loaded handgun and a loaded extra magazine on Reames, according to police. The officer conducted a sobriety investigation and determined Reames had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reames was arrested and booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public and driving under the influence, police said.

“The Hollister Police Department would thank the citizen who reported this crime. This event could have turned tragic but was stopped due to the citizen getting involved,” the press release states.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.