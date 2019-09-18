A crowing success

The San Juan Bautista Chicken Festival featured live music, dancing and a Chicken King and Queen competition on Sept. 15. Pictured clockwise from top: Chicken Queen Melia Chavez and Parker Padilla, Julian Smalls gets a high five, Max Martinez and Lupe Valdez, and Charlotte and Brooklyn Gilmead.
A yard to fall for
It happens soon after summer vacation ends and the last kid returns to school—the hints of autumn. Shorter days,...
Latest news
Council approves two cannabis facilities
The Hollister City Council’s approval of two cannabis facilities Sept. 16 added to a growing list of such businesses in the north...