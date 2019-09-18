A crowing success

By Hollister Free Lance -
The San Juan Bautista Chicken Festival featured live music, dancing and a Chicken King and Queen competition on Sept. 15. Pictured clockwise from top: Chicken Queen Melia Chavez and Parker Padilla, Julian Smalls gets a high five, Max Martinez and Lupe Valdez, and Charlotte and Brooklyn Gilmead.

