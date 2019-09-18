Civil War Days

By Hollister Free Lance -
San Benito County Historical Park turned into a Civil War-era battle camp during Civil War Days, hosted by the National Civil War Association Sept. 7-8. The event featured two skirmishes each day, military camps, a civilian town and more.

