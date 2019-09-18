Back in time

The Renaissance Faire opened Sept. 14 for its more than one-month run. Casa de Fruta has been transformed into Renaissance Europe, where hundreds of costumed performers roam the streets and act on five different stages. The faire includes the Tournament of Horses, Saturday Night Concert Series and themed weekends. Food and drink, as well as handcrafted wares, are also available for purchase. It runs through Oct. 20 on Saturdays and Sundays only from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister. For information and tickets, visit norcalrenfaire.com.

