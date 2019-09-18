Prime country property

The six acres that surround this San Benito County home are ripe with possibilities.

Located at 6010 Pacheco Pass Highway, the 1,944-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and three baths. Built in 1978, the home’s exterior recently received a fresh coat of paint. The floors inside were upgraded, and the kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, countertops and appliances.

The property includes a 30-by-50-foot shop, raised bed vegetable garden, fruit orchard, chicken coops, farm animal pens, a pool to stock fish, an above ground pool and more.The home is listed at $969,950 by the Realty Society. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y59k9mem.