Prime country property

Six acres include workshop, vegetable garden, chicken coops and more

SIX ACRES Possibilities are aplenty with this property.
The six acres that surround this San Benito County home are ripe with possibilities.

Located at 6010 Pacheco Pass Highway, the 1,944-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and three baths. Built in 1978, the home’s exterior recently received a fresh coat of paint. The floors inside were upgraded, and the kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, countertops and appliances.

The property includes a 30-by-50-foot shop, raised bed vegetable garden, fruit orchard, chicken coops, farm animal pens, a pool to stock fish, an above ground pool and more.The home is listed at $969,950 by the Realty Society. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y59k9mem.

