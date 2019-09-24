Police: Juvenile arrested with gun, drugs

Police arrested a Hollister juvenile last week for possession of a firearm and drugs, according to authorities.

Just before 7pm Sept. 16, Hollister Police Officer Evan Umstead was on patrol in the area of Apricot Lane and Westside Boulevard when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, reads a Sept. 20 press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Umstead contacted the male juvenile driver and smelled the “distinct odor of marijuana” coming from inside the vehicle, police said. The officer searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl and a large amount of cannabis.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a loaded firearm of which he is not the registered owner, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of narcotics for sale.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Hollister Police Officer Even Umstead at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.