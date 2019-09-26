Arriaga matures, develops into a force on the field

Jose Arriaga admits he was “very immature” as a freshman at Anzar High three years ago. The standout defensive end has matured over the years and has developed into one of the Hawks’ best players over that time, enough to earn praises from third-year coach Kollin Kosmicki. The 6-foot, 225-pound Arriaga has been described as a player with a huge motor, able to use his quickness off the line to pressure quarterbacks while also being stout against the run.

“For me, getting a sack on defense (is something I enjoy the most) because I know if we’re really strong on defense, there’s a good chance we’re going to win,” said Arriaga, who also plays tight end and running back on occasion.

The Hawks, who enter Saturday’s game against Branson of Ross at 1-1, are coming off a tough 14-8 loss to Crystal Springs Uplands of Hillsborough. Arriaga prides himself on being relentless and making solid plays snap after snap. Depending on the play call, he can utilize a bull rush and push the opposing offensive lineman backward or simply go around him with superior quickness.

None of this would’ve come to fruition had it not been for Felipe Davila Sr., who has been instrumental in mentoring Arriaga in their time together at Anzar High. Davila Sr. and Felipe Davila Jr. are assistant coaches on the team, and Arriaga credited the Davilas along with Kosmicki for helping him on the path to become a responsible young man.

“Before I met Felipe Sr., I was a bad kid,” Arriaga said. “I started off as a troublemaker—the class clown—and I’m not proud of it at all. He has motivated me to do better in life and in football. I didn’t want to let my good friend and mentor down. I was very immature, and he came along and taught me how to better myself, what to expect in the future and he turned me into a responsible young man. I feel like Felipe Jr. and Sr. and coach Kollin are the best coaches I’ve ever had for any sport because they all work with the players and we have good communication. They’ve taught me to never give up, to play smart and to be the best I can be.”

Arriaga didn’t play much in his first couple of years before experiencing a breakout season in 2018, a byproduct of being fully committed to the team. In a key game against Woodside Priory, Arriaga made a tackle short of the goal line to help preserve a 32-28 victory.

“I stopped a run on a fourth-down play and caused a turnover (on downs),” he said. “It was the last quarter, which made it more intense. If we didn’t stop him (Woodside Priory running back), he probably would’ve scored a touchdown, so it was a big moment for us as a defense.”

Arriaga has a goal to improve as a leader, being that he is one of the team captains. He plans on growing into the role, just as he’s matured in life over the last three years.

“I also want to improve my game to become a better player,” he said. “I want to improve in every practice and in my skills and leadership ability. … Football has been fun and meant a lot to me, and it has given me great people around me like my coaches and teammates. We’ve created a strong bond that can never be broken. It’s made me want to improve myself. I want to make my coaches and team proud.”

Arriaga said he’s currently earning straight-A’s and he plans on pursuing a career in criminal justice administration with the goal of becoming a police officer. He’s had a positive influence in Davila Jr., who is a police officer for the city of Marina.

“Now I have somebody to talk about how the job is like, what to expect, the hours, everything,” Arriaga said. “I feel like if I continue to work hard, it will pay off.”