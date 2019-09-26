DUI checkpoint in Hollister Sept. 27

Hollister Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sept. 27 at an undisclosed intersection within the city limits.

Officers at the checkpoint will look for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They will also check drivers for proper licensing, according to a press release from the Hollister Police Department. When possible, specially trained officers will be present to evaluate motorists suspected of drug-impaired driving. Drugs that may impair driving include illegal narcotics as well as many prescription drugs, marijuana and some over-the-counter medications.

“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes,” reads the press release. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.”

In the U.S., DUIs led to 10,497 deaths and nearly 290,000 serious injuries in 2016 because someone failed to designate a sober driver, according to police.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, giving police the greatest opportunity to achieve impaired driving deterrence, according to the press release. Checkpoint locations are chosen with safety considerations in mind for the officers and the public.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, police cautioned.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Hollister Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.