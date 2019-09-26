Mandala colors street

By Hollister Free Lance -
Share

Volunteer artists of all ages joined forces Sept. 21 in San Juan Bautista for Project Art SJB, creating a giant and colorful street art mandala on Polk Street at the annual Autumn Equinox Art & Ag fair. The big block party between Third and Fourth streets featured a market, music, poetry and dance. The street mandala was led by River Sauvageau of Ojai.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments