Police: Transient burglarized middle school

Hollister police arrested a transient on suspicion of vandalism and burglary after he broke into a local middle school, according to authorities.

About 7:36am Sept. 23, Hollister Police School Resource Officer Guadalupe Pompa was called to Maze Middle School, 900 Meridian Street, in response to a report of vandalism and burglary.

Pompa began to investigate and found that several areas of the school had been damaged, police said. Areas damaged include the chain link fence surrounding the campus, as well as roll-up doors leading to the cafeteria. The damage showed signs of forced entry or attempted forced entry.

As the officer investigated further, he found that money and food stamps had been taken from the school, police said. Pompa also reviewed surveillance footage of the suspect, who was identified as local transient Steven Cardenas.

Steven Cardenas

On Sept. 24, Pompa located Cardenas in the 300 block of South Street. Cardenas was arrested and booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and burglary, according to police.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.