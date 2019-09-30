Mother, son arrested after fighting police

Hollister Police arrested a man and his mother after the woman attempted to stop officers from detaining the man for a warrant, authorities said.

About 11:43pm Sept. 24, two Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report of loud music in the area of 155 Redwood Drive, according to a press release. One of the officers was familiar with a resident of the home, Nicacio Villalobos, 37, and knew there was a warrant for his arrest.

The officers parked their patrol vehicles down the street from the home and approached on foot, police said. Due to the high volume of the music, the officers were able to approach and get close to Villalobos before the resident saw the police.

As soon as Villalobos saw one of the officers, he ran toward the door to get inside the residence, according to police. The officer chased Villalobos and caught him as he was at the doorway.

Villalobos resisted arrested and fought with officers as they tried to place him into custody, police said. Villalobos cried for his mother as he continued to resist arrest.

Nicacio Villalobos



As officers continued to struggle to get Villalobos into custody, the suspect’s mother, Maria Flores, opened the door of the home, according to authorities. Villalobos again called out to his mother and told her to help pull him inside the home away from the officers. Flores attempted to do as Villalobos requested, and struck one of the officers several times.

Both the mother and son were ultimately arrested. Villalobos was booked on the warrant for his arrest and on suspicion of resisting arrest, police said. Fores was booked on suspicion of battery on a police officer.

Maria Flores

Anyone with information about these cases can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.