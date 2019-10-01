Suspect in Sept. 29 shooting arrested

Hollister police arrested a young man and are looking for additional suspects after a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood Sunday night, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in relation to the shooting incident.

About 7pm Sept. 29, Hollister Police were dispatched to the 200 block of San Lorenzo Drive on a report of a shooting into a home. Officers found bullets had been fired into the house and a vehicle was parked in the driveway of the residence.

Adrian Nieto

A teenage boy was standing in front of the home but escaped being shot, police said. Others were present in the house, but no one was injured.

Officers reviewed exterior security camera footage from the home, which captured the shooting, police said.

About 8pm Sept. 29, San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Breyon Canez found a vehicle that matched the description of the car involved in the shooting, according to authorities. The deputy followed the car to a home on the 1500 block of Clearview Drive.

A male matching the description of one of the alleged shooters exited the vehicle. Canez recognized the suspect as Adrian Nieto, 18, a known gang member on felony probation, according to police.

When the deputy attempted to contact Nieto, the suspect ran into the home and locked the door behind him, police said. The suspects’ vehicle also fled the area.

Canez called for additional units, and a perimeter was established around the home, authorities said. Two teen boys inside the house refused to allow officers and deputies into the home, and Nieto refused to come out.

The homeowner arrived and allowed the officers to enter the home, police said. Nieto was found hiding inside and taken into custody without further incident. No firearm was located, but Nieto was identified by officers as one of the shooters in the video from the victim’s residence.

Nieto was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and violating the terms of his probation, police said. The second shooter and other occupants of the suspects’ vehicle have not been identified.

Police continue to investigate the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information on this case can call Hollister Police Officer Pedro Torres at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.