Two homes in one lot

Thirty-acre property zoned for agricultural use suitable for farmers

Home seekers looking for a unique buy in San Benito County should take heed.

Located at 1410 Spring Grove Road in Hollister, there are actually two homes on this 30-acre lot. The first, built in 2004, is 2,336 square feet, including two bedrooms and two baths. It also is designed like a horseshoe, with views of the hills and city lights from its many windows.

The second home is 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath.

The fenced property, zoned agricultural productive, also includes a 1,000-square-foot shop and a carport structure.

The overall package is listed at $1,525,000 by Intero Real Estate Services. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y3dzcfau.