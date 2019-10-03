Swank-y pumpkins

Three long slides are a big hit at this year’s Swank Farms Fall Festival, which began at the 4751 Pacheco Pass Highway pumpkin park Sept. 28. Sydney Lammers, at right, may need her fairy wings this weekend, to escape the mayhem at the annual Spooktacular, which begins at dusk Oct. 4. The traditional and popular attractions return, including the corn maze and sunflower field. For ticket information and a calendar, visit swankfarms.com.

